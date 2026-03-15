Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,668,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.6%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $35,692.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,646.38. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,860.85. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 948,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,897,071. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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