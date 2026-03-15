Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 14,330 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 475.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $217.39 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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