Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Short Interest Up 38.3% in February

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 308,013 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 12th total of 222,723 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cantor Equity Partners II Price Performance

CEPT stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

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Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners II

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cantor Equity Partners II by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cantor Equity Partners II by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in Cantor Equity Partners II by 10.2% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners II currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cantor Equity Partners II

About Cantor Equity Partners II

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ: CEPT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

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