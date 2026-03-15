Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Short Interest Up 38.3% in February

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 308,013 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 12th total of 222,723 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cantor Equity Partners II Price Performance
CEPT stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.74.
Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners II
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners II currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cantor Equity Partners II
About Cantor Equity Partners II
Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ: CEPT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.
As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.
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