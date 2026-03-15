Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 960,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 31.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.85%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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