Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.0% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $51,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 130.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,040,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 356,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PWR opened at $558.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $576.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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