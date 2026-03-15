Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $241.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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