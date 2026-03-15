Cannell & Spears LLC Has $23.83 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $287.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $266.01. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $301.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of -190.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -474.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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