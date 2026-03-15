Cannell & Spears LLC Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,993 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Crown Stock Up 1.0%

CCK stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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