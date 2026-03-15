Cannell & Spears LLC Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 11.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Tanger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $35.15 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.00%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

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