Cannell & Spears LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,223,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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