Cannell & Spears LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

REGN stock opened at $745.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $769.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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