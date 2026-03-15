Cannell & Spears LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 211,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 142.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 201,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0%

MDLZ stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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