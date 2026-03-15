Cannell & Spears LLC Acquires 431,933 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 431,933 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up about 1.4% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $73,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,441,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,342,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 95.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,953 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.