Cannell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 39,310 American Public Education, Inc. $APEI

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.22% of American Public Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,893,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Public Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $32,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. DA Davidson raised their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair set a $58.00 target price on American Public Education in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Trending Headlines about American Public Education

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat on both revenue and EPS, with revenue of $158.3M and EPS $0.67 (above estimates); operating cash jumped materially — supports valuation and upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Guidance Article

Company issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.58–$0.64 (above consensus $0.55) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $685M–$695M — the beat / above-consensus guidance is a primary driver of the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Refinancing

Completed a $130M senior secured credit facility (5-year) — reduces borrowing costs (~$3.7M annualized reported) and strengthens liquidity to support growth/expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Analyst Raises

Multiple analyst firms raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings (B. Riley to $57, Lake Street to $56, Barrington to $56) — analyst upward revisions provide validation and can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Earnings Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for detail; management commentary will matter for longer-term margin outlook and campus expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Profitability & Insider Activity

Despite beats, gross profit and operating profit declined year-over-year (per third-party summary) and some insiders sold shares recently — these items are watch points for margin recovery and insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Some updated analyst price targets still sit near or below the current market price, implying limited near-term upside from select desks — monitor revisions as analysts factor guidance and margins. Analyst Targets Detail

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $158.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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