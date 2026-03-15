Cannell Capital LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,870 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 1.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $18.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 699,773 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,129.78. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,457 shares of company stock valued at $876,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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