Cannell Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Globalstar worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Globalstar by 7.4% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 610.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Globalstar Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.17, a P/E/G ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $74.88.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $273,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 106,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,026.88. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $77,389.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 135,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,586.56. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

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Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

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