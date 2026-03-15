Cannell Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. $CRON

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969,956 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Cronos Group worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,135.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,108,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,310,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 912,773 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 493,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

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Cronos Group Price Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cronos Group

About Cronos Group

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group’s business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company’s branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

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