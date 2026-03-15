Cannell Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,111 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services makes up about 2.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $616,556.88. Following the sale, the director owned 17,568 shares in the company, valued at $627,704.64. This trade represents a 49.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $308,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,358,519. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 458,665 shares of company stock worth $16,061,744 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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