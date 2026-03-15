Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes $31.96 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 241,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,058,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 936,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ELF opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

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e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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