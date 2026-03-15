Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

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Wingstop Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of WING opened at $203.44 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.87 and a 52-week high of $388.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.81.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $374.00 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Melius Research set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

View Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,750. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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