Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $79.30 Million in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,300,000. MongoDB makes up about 1.9% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 31.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $260.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.70. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.02 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,630. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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