Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $54.61 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,511 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 64,854 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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