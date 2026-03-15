Candlestick Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,510 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.7% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $71,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $535.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.60 and a 200 day moving average of $587.27. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.36 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

More Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 top-line beat — net sales rose ~11.8% to about $3.9B, driven by comps and new stores, showing resilient demand. Read More.

Q4 top-line beat — net sales rose ~11.8% to about $3.9B, driven by comps and new stores, showing resilient demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Digital momentum and new channels: Ulta cites AI-driven personalization boosting e‑commerce and is launching a curated assortment on TikTok Shop to reach younger customers. Read More.

Digital momentum and new channels: Ulta cites AI-driven personalization boosting e‑commerce and is launching a curated assortment on TikTok Shop to reach younger customers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 outlook shows growth but slower cadence — management guided to mid-single-digit sales growth (roughly 6–7%) and provided an EPS range; the plan signals continued growth but a deceleration from FY25. Read More.

FY2026 outlook shows growth but slower cadence — management guided to mid-single-digit sales growth (roughly 6–7%) and provided an EPS range; the plan signals continued growth but a deceleration from FY25. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely keep positive ratings but are trimming price targets after the print — many firms reaffirm buy/overweight while lowering targets to reflect the more cautious margin/advertising outlook. Read More.

Analysts largely keep positive ratings but are trimming price targets after the print — many firms reaffirm buy/overweight while lowering targets to reflect the more cautious margin/advertising outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from rising costs and higher SG&A — operating margin compressed as advertising, incentive compensation and strategic investments increased, squeezing EPS versus last year. Read More.

Margin pressure from rising costs and higher SG&A — operating margin compressed as advertising, incentive compensation and strategic investments increased, squeezing EPS versus last year. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointed by the forward profit signal — investors viewed the FY26 profit/same-store-sales targets and incremental spending as conservative or risk-increasing, triggering heavy selling and analyst target resets. Read More.

Market disappointed by the forward profit signal — investors viewed the FY26 profit/same-store-sales targets and incremental spending as conservative or risk-increasing, triggering heavy selling and analyst target resets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High-volume selloff and volatile sentiment — the post-earnings move has driven large intraday volume and rapid target revisions, increasing short-term downside risk despite longer-term bullish arguments. Read More.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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