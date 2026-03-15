Candelo Capital Management LP Purchases 3,295 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Candelo Capital Management LP increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 7.8% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $639.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.08 and its 200-day moving average is $566.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $693.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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