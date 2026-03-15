Candelo Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Candelo Capital Management LP decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 3.0% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,637,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,838,532,000 after buying an additional 309,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,334,918,000 after buying an additional 351,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,565,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6%

SHW stock opened at $319.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.21.

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About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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