Candelo Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Candelo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 207,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Element Solutions makes up approximately 4.5% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 339.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 344,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after acquiring an additional 712,466 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 872,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Element Solutions Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ESI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.68. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $5,099,393.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 147,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,992.64. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.