Calydon Capital Trims Holdings in Westrock Coffee Company $WEST

Calydon Capital lowered its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,347 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 199.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

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Westrock Coffee Trading Up 10.4%

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.96. Westrock Coffee Company has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $339.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

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About Westrock Coffee

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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