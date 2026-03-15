Calydon Capital Sells 17,461 Shares of Bae Systems PLC $BAESY

Calydon Capital reduced its stake in shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Bae Systems were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bae Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bae Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bae Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 3,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bae Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bae Systems PLC has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76.

Bae Systems Profile

(Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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