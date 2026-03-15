Calydon Capital Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Calydon Capital reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,264,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,697,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.