Calydon Capital Purchases 3,356 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Calydon Capital lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Calydon Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,079,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $646.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $616.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.30. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $618.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

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About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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