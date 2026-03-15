Calydon Capital Has $918,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Calydon Capital lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $897,802.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,026,469.50. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $459,600.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,054.65. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $469.34 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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