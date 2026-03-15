Calydon Capital Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Calydon Capital lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Calydon Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.
Key Exxon Mobil News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shock: oil prices have jumped on the Iran conflict, lifting market expectations for higher revenue and margins at integrated oil majors like Exxon. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days: Will XOM, EOG & COP Gain?
- Positive Sentiment: Energy-sector rally: coverage notes Exxon and peers rising this week as investors price in a protracted supply disruption, which benefits upstream and refining margins. Why Exxon and Energy Stocks Finally Started to Rise This Week as the Iran War Escalated
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift: Piper Sandler raised XOM’s price target to $186 and moved to overweight — a notable bullish signal from a major shop that can attract fund buying. Piper Sandler raises XOM price target
- Positive Sentiment: Macro support: the EIA and other outlets project higher 2026 oil averages and WTI/Brent levels above recent ranges, underpinning earnings upside from Exxon’s Permian and Guyana production. EIA Projects Higher Oil Price in 2026: What Lies Ahead for ExxonMobil?
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals/strategy: Exxon reiterated multi-year growth targets (13% EPS CAGR to 2030 at investor events) and is expanding carbon capture capacity (new Louisiana project, ~3.2 MTA across sites), which supports both near-term cash flow and longer-term positioning. Here’s How XOM is Actively Involved in Improving Air Quality Via CCS
- Neutral Sentiment: S&P attention/outlook shift: coverage highlights Exxon drawing attention in index/rebalancing conversations after an outlook shift — can boost flows but impact is timing-dependent. Exxon Mobil Draws S&P 500 Attention After Outlook Shift
- Negative Sentiment: Policy offset risk: President Trump signaled tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower fuel costs — a move that could blunt crude’s rally and reduce upside for Exxon if implemented at scale. Iran war: Trump says he’ll tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cut energy costs
- Negative Sentiment: Market volatility/consumer pushback: broader equity market drops and commentary that high oil prices won’t immediately trigger more drilling inject uncertainty into capital allocation and cyclical demand trends. Markets are reeling from high oil prices. But that doesn’t mean more drilling.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
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