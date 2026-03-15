Calydon Capital Has $7.41 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Calydon Capital cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Calydon Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

HD stock opened at $338.84 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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