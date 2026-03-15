Calydon Capital Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Calydon Capital trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $366.21 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.73 and its 200-day moving average is $325.42.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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