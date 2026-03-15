Calydon Capital Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Calydon Capital decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,308,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,875,000 after purchasing an additional 582,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,343,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,960,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,689,000 after buying an additional 169,085 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,244,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 409,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 711,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $1,019,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,269.30. The trade was a 27.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at $77,771,611.79. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

See Also

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