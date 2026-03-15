Calydon Capital Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Calydon Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.98 and a 200-day moving average of $425.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

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About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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