Calydon Capital Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Calydon Capital cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.1% of Calydon Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 733,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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