Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 12th total of 30,389 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA CVLC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $677.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.07.

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Institutional Trading of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000.

About Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF

The Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US large-cap stocks. CVLC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

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