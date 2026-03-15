California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443,467 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $356,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,310,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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