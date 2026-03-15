California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 81,817 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,817 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Northrop Grumman worth $259,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 target price (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $733.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.58. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $450.13 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the sale, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,661.11. This trade represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.