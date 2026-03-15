California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,207 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $278,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $17,534,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

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About Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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