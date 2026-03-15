California Public Employees Retirement System Has $606.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Lam Research worth $606,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,585,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,235,000 after buying an additional 464,511 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $4,017,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 583,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research
Lam Research Trading Up 1.3%
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $212.20 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.
Lam Research News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lam is engaging with BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) to boost advanced‑packaging capabilities and content — a strategic M&A angle that would accelerate Lam’s exposure to fast‑growing advanced packaging markets. Lam Research BESI Talks Highlight Push Into Advanced Packaging Content — Also reported that BESI has drawn takeover interest with Lam among suitors. Exclusive‑BESI attracts takeover interest as advanced chip packaging demand surges
- Positive Sentiment: Lam and IBM announced a long‑term collaboration to develop processes/materials for sub‑1nm logic and High‑NA EUV — strengthening Lam’s roadmap exposure to next‑gen logic and AI chips. Lam Research IBM Alliance Targets Sub 1nm Logic And AI Chip Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting growth in foundry and logic markets and is aiming for gross margins above 50% via pricing and mix — a direct driver of EPS leverage if demand stays strong. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Targets Growth in Foundry and Logic Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have lifted targets and reiterated conviction after solid results and outlook; Barclays raised its price target recently (supportive to near‑term sentiment). Is Lam Research One of the Best Large‑Cap Tech Stocks to Invest In?
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis highlights a supply‑constrained WFE cycle and strong AI/advanced‑packaging demand that underpin a multi‑year capex runway for Lam. Lam Research: Supply‑Constrained WFE Cycle Sets Up A Multi‑Year Runway
- Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum: LRCX has rallied ~33% over three months on earnings beats and AI/packaging demand—helpful context but not a new catalyst. LRCX Stock Soars 33% in Three Months
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: some analysts/commentaries warn the stock may be extended and expect a re‑rating or consolidation — a risk if WFE momentum or execution disappoints. Lam Research: Wonderful Company, But The Price Needs To Come Back To Earth
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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