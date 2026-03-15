California Public Employees Retirement System Has $470.30 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $470,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $193.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,392 shares of company stock valued at $33,120,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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