California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.42 Billion Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,679,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,423,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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