California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 227,011 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Palo Alto Networks worth $382,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 300,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 239,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 712,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,525. This represents a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 149,252 shares of company stock valued at $27,888,535 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $167.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Argus raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $209.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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