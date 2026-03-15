California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of GE Aerospace worth $692,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,685,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GE opened at $299.25 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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