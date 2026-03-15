California BanCorp $BCAL Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,920 shares during the quarter. California BanCorp accounts for approximately 2.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.58% of California BanCorp worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in California BanCorp by 343.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 53,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

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California BanCorp Trading Down 0.1%

California BanCorp stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $566.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17.

California BanCorp Dividend Announcement

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. California BanCorp’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. Volk purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $503,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,554.80. This represents a 2,259.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean Carandang sold 8,000 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,414.60. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCAL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on California BanCorp

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) is a bank holding company headquartered in California. Founded to address the diverse financial needs of businesses and individuals across the state, the company focuses on community-oriented banking solutions and operates under a locally based decision-making model.

Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, California BanCorp offers a suite of deposit products including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, as well as consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lines of credit.

In addition to core deposit and lending services, the company provides treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant payment solutions designed to streamline operations for small to mid-sized enterprises.

See Also

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