Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

CDRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. CJS Securities raised Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $31.67 on Friday. Cadre has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $167.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.94 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Cadre by 585.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cadre by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

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Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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