Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 447,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Oxford Lane Capital makes up 1.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Oxford Lane Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,032,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth about $683,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 4.1%

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 29.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.