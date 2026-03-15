BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.63, with a volume of 13337011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £67,611.36, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.29.

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BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2,107.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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